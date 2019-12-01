Report: Juventus want £8m Rangers star Glen Kamara

Rangers may face a battle to keep Glen Kamara at Ibrox.

According to The Scottish Daily Mail (01/12, back page), Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has become a shock target for Juventus ahead of the January transfer window.

The Gers pounced to land Kamara in January of this year, firstly signing him to a pre-contract agreement before then tempting Dundee to sell for a small fee of just £50,000.

That has proven to be a Rangers masterstroke, as Kamara has been a star at Ibrox, impressing in midfield not just in Scotland but also in European games.

Now, it's claimed that Champions League heavyweights Juventus want to sign Kamara, having been impressed with his performance in Finland's game against Italy in September.

However, whilst Juventus allegedly see Kamara as a project player to develop behind their experienced players, Rangers would want £8million for him – which Juve may not be keen to play.

Leeds United and Crystal Palace are again claimed to be keen, but if Juventus aren't ready to pay, then it seems unlikely that either of those sides would.

Rangers would be be better off waiting until EURO 2020 – when Kamara will be in action for Finland – and seeing whether his stock, and subsequently his value, rises.

For now, there's nothing to be gained from selling Kamara in January, and even if Juventus want the former Arsenal talent, keeping him at Ibrox at least until next summer is the right move.