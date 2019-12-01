Report: Guy Ipoua joins Newcastle scouting staff

Newcastle United are looking for an extra edge in the French market.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United have added Guy Ipoua to their scouting team after his involvement in the Ludwig Francillette deal.

The Magpies made big splashes in the transfer market by signing Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin over the summer, but they also completed one of the stranger Premier League moves of the summer.

Photos emerged over the summer of an unknown player having photos taken at St James' Park, and when Newcastle fans tried to figure out just who it was, an account by the name of 'Ludwig Francillette' replied claiming it was him.

Nobody had really heard of such a player, so nothing was made of it. In the end though, Newcastle did sign Francillette, an unknown midfielder from the lower reaches of French football.

The 21-year-old has been signed for the future and is currently featuring in the development ranks at Newcastle, but more could follow the defender.

It's believed that Guy Ipoua has now joined the Newcastle scouting team and is already reporting back findings from French football having played a key role in bringing Francillette to Tyneside.

Formerly of clubs like Torino, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, Ipoua's name may actually ring a bell with lower league fans from the late 1990's and early 2000's, having turned out for Bristol Rovers, Scunthorpe United, Gillingham, Doncaster Rovers and more.

Ipoua has been working as a scout since retiring, notably recommending Mathieu Manset to Hereford, and with Newcastle seemingly impressed by Francillette, they're counting on former striker Ipoua to unearth more gems.