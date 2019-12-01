Quick links

Report: Everton to make £30m bid for Everton Soares

Everton are reportedly interested in Everton Soares.

According to a report in Goal.com, Everton are in negotiations over the signing of Everton Soares of Gremio in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Everton started talks regarding signing the 23-year-old striker earlier this week in London, with Kia Joorabchian brokering talks.

The report has claimed that the Toffees will make a bid of €35 million (£29.83m) for the Brazil international imminently.

 

Good signing for Everton?

Everton have a good team, but the Toffees desperately need a proven goalscorer who can hit the ground running.

Soares has a good reputation in Brazil, and given that he is only 23 years of age, he will be a smart long-term signing for Everton.

Of course, it could take a while for the 23-year-old to settle into life in England and establish himself in the Everton first team, but he has what it takes to be a success at Goodison Park in the long run.

Everton are struggling at the moment, and the Merseyside outfit do need to start winning matches.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

