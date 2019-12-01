Quick links

Report claims Silva's substitutions baffled Everton officials today

Marco Silva, manager of Everton looks dejected following his sides defeatduring the Premier League match between Everton FC and Norwich City at Goodison Park on November 23, 2019 in...
Everton lost 2-1 at Leicester City on Sunday evening.

Marco Silva manager of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton FC at The King Power Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

According to The Telegraph, Everton officials were furious with Marco Silva's decision to change to a 5-3-2 against Leicester City today.

The Toffees headed to the King Power Stadium with boss Silva under huge pressure, and he chose to switch to a 5-4-1 to try and stifle Leicester.

It worked perfectly as James Maddison and Youri Tielemans couldn't get into the game, and Everton hit Leicester on the break with a thumping header from Richarlison, meeting Djibril Sidibe's cross.

 

However, Leicester rallied in the second half and equalised through Jamie Vardy, before Kelechi Iheanacho scored a dramatic winner, which was given by VAR after initially being disallowed.

Silva looked devastated on the sideline as Everton were hit with a gutting late blow, but his second half tactics have allegedly left Everton officials somewhat baffled.

It's claimed that Everton staff don't understand why Silva went from a 5-4-1 to a 5-3-2 when he chose to bring on Morgan Schneiderlin and Moise Kean on, with Leicester finding more space then.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Everton and James Maddison of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton FC at The King Power Stadium on December 1, 2019 in...

Silva got his first tactical change right with the back five, but Leicester were able to get around the sides of Everton in the 5-3-2, and it could count against Silva as he battles for his job.

There are conflicting rumours around though, as The Telegraph suggest that Silva is likely to be in charge against Liverpool in midweek, just hours after the Daily Mail suggested Silva could go and Toffees hero and first team caoch Duncan Ferguson may step in for that game.

That may have relied on a more comprehensive Leicester win, whereas Everton showed promising signs, even with Silva's tactical switch.

Everton coach Duncan Ferguson arrives before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 9th March 2019.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

