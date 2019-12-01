Rangers-linked Kevin Nisbet his four goals in stunning display

Rangers reportedly want to bring Kevin Nisbet to Ibrox.

Rangers already have two proven goalscorers at Ibrox, but they've recently been linked with adding more more attacker to Steven Gerrard's side.

The Gers have seen both Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe find the back of the net of late, with Gerrard able to rotate his strikers to great effect.

However, with Defoe only on loan until the summer and Morelos attracting a host of admirers, it's wise for Rangers to look to other strikers for potential moves.

The Glasgow Evening Times reported last month that Rangers are keeping tabs on Dunfermline striker Kevin Nisbet, having enjoyed a strong season so far.

On Saturday, Nisbet was in action against Partick Thistle, and he terrorised his former club in an unbelievable four-goal display.

Nisbet opened the scoring from the penalty spot and then won a penalty himself, making it 3-0 to Dunfermline before producing an excellent finish to secure his hat-trick.

Nisbet wasn't finished there though, as he scored from close range in the second half to make it 5-0, leaving his former employers to once again rue letting him go.

The 22-year-old has now hit 15 goals in 21 games this season for the Scottish Championship side, and it's no great surprise that he's attracting major interest.

Rangers were surely watching his display on Saturday, and whilst two of his goals were penalties, he still showed the penalty box instincts Rangers may be looking for in 2020.