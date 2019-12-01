Quick links

Rangers

Rangers fans react to Borna Barisic performance

Shane Callaghan
Borna Barisic of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The Croat had a blinder for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers today.

(L-R) Borna Barisic of Rangers FC, Steven Berghuis of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Glasgow Rangers at the Stadium Feijenoord on November 28, 2019 in...

Rangers put Hearts to the sword in ruthless fashion this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard's side won 5-0 at Ibrox to move back level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Greg Stewart [2] and an own goal from Christophe Berra helped Rangers to a comfortable three points.

But the player who fans of the Ibrox side are raving about is Borna Barisic.

 

The Croatia international had a dismal first season in Glasgow but he looks incredible under Gerrard these days and bagged another brilliant assist for Morelos's opener.

Barisic, a £2.2 million signing in 2018 [The Record], looks a different player in comparison to this time last year.

And here's how Rangers supporters reacted to his performance on Twitter:

Barisic's resurgence shows just how good of a coach Gerrard is.

He looked certain for the scrap heap at Auchenhowie during the summer months and was being heavily linked with a move away, but the Rangers manager always believed in him and the lad himself is clearly benefiting from the faith.

Borna Barisic of Rangers FC is tackled by Danilo of Porto during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and FC Porto at Ibrox Stadium on November 07, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

