Rangers fans react to Borna Barisic performance

The Croat had a blinder for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers today.

Rangers put Hearts to the sword in ruthless fashion this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard's side won 5-0 at Ibrox to move back level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Greg Stewart [2] and an own goal from Christophe Berra helped Rangers to a comfortable three points.

But the player who fans of the Ibrox side are raving about is Borna Barisic.

The Croatia international had a dismal first season in Glasgow but he looks incredible under Gerrard these days and bagged another brilliant assist for Morelos's opener.

Barisic, a £2.2 million signing in 2018 [The Record], looks a different player in comparison to this time last year.

And here's how Rangers supporters reacted to his performance on Twitter:

mental what a decent run of games in the teams done for barisic, what a player — Ben (@BenGraham85) December 1, 2019

All I want for Christmas is a Borna Barisic contract extension — ianweir. (@IanWeir94) December 1, 2019

Barisic yet again on the money with the ball for the 1st goal. Would be interesting to see how many of our goals this season he has been involved in — Allan Gray (@algie1981) December 1, 2019

Big barisic can fair ping a baw ⚽️ — Stuart Brown (@stubrfc25) December 1, 2019

Another world class cross from Barisic — ᒪᎥᗩᗰ (@LiamWATP) December 1, 2019

Barisic is just so good — Ryan Rossi (@NewcoRydo) December 1, 2019

Barisic with the cross.. MORELOSSS! pic.twitter.com/Y4X3NkOXkL — R Y A N (@RyanAndersonRFC) December 1, 2019

ball from barisic https://t.co/e0VmwqRGXR — molly shepherd (@mollyyshepherd1) December 1, 2019

Barisic's resurgence shows just how good of a coach Gerrard is.

He looked certain for the scrap heap at Auchenhowie during the summer months and was being heavily linked with a move away, but the Rangers manager always believed in him and the lad himself is clearly benefiting from the faith.