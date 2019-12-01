Rangers and Celtic target Adrian Akande reportedly leaving Chelsea

Glasgow Rangers, Celtic and West Ham United are reportedly interested in Adrian Akande, who is leaving Chelsea.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Adrian Akande is reportedly leaving Chelsea, and it will be of interest to Rangers, Celtic and West Ham United among other clubs.

Back in September 2019, All Nigeria Soccer claimed that Rangers, Celtic and West Ham were interested in signing the 16-year-old winger.

The report also claimed of interest in the Nigerian winger from Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Daily Post has now claimed that the teenager has already trained with Rangers, West Ham and Hoffenheim in recent weeks.

The report has stated that Akande has left Chelsea, with the Premier League club having not offered a scholarship to the winger.

Big decision ahead

It seems that Akande has a lot of clubs chasing him, and the 16-year-old winger has a tough decision ahead.

Rangers, Celtic, West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham all are massive clubs and all have brilliant youth academies, and it will not be easy for the teenager to make his pick.

It is very important that Akande chooses his next destination after careful consideration.