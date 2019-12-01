Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

West Ham United

Chelsea

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

Rangers and Celtic target Adrian Akande reportedly leaving Chelsea

Subhankar Mondal
General view inside the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on November 09, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers, Celtic and West Ham United are reportedly interested in Adrian Akande, who is leaving Chelsea.

General view outside the stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.Ibrox Stadium of Rangers

Adrian Akande is reportedly leaving Chelsea, and it will be of interest to Rangers, Celtic and West Ham United among other clubs.

Back in September 2019, All Nigeria Soccer claimed that Rangers, Celtic and West Ham were interested in signing the 16-year-old winger.

Subscribe

The report also claimed of interest in the Nigerian winger from Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

 

The Daily Post has now claimed that the teenager has already trained with Rangers, West Ham and Hoffenheim in recent weeks.

The report has stated that Akande has left Chelsea, with the Premier League club having not offered a scholarship to the winger.

Big decision ahead

It seems that Akande has a lot of clubs chasing him, and the 16-year-old winger has a tough decision ahead.

Rangers, Celtic, West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham all are massive clubs and all have brilliant youth academies, and it will not be easy for the teenager to make his pick.

It is very important that Akande chooses his next destination after careful consideration.

General view of the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch