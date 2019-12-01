Predicted Arsenal XI v Norwich City

Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal will face Norwich City on Sunday.

Freddie Ljungberg will be looking to make an instant impact on the Arsenal first team, as he takes charge of the Gunners against Norwich City on Sunday.

Following the defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League on Thursday evening, Unai Emery was dismissed as the Arsenal manager and Ljungberg was installed on an interim basis.

It will be interesting to see the former Arsenal star’s first lineup, and one suspects that he will not make too many changes from the usual team that plays regularly in the Premier League.

Hector Bellerin is likely to return to the starting lineup after missing out Thursday’s game due to a hamstring injury, while Bernd Leno will be back between the posts.

Granit Xhaka played on Thursday, but the midfielder could drop out, with Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira deployed as the two defensive midfielders.

Mesut Ozil did not start against Frankfurt, but the German attacking midfielder - who cost the Gunners £42.4 million in transfer fees in 2013, as reported by BBC Sport - is too good and too important to the team for Ljungberg to leave him out.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up against Frankfurt on Sunday: