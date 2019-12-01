Predicted Arsenal XI v Norwich City

Quick links

Subhankar Mondal
(R) Arsenal Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg and Academy Director Per Mertesacker during a training session at London Colney on November 30, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal will face Norwich City on Sunday.

Freddie Ljungberg will be looking to make an instant impact on the Arsenal first team, as he takes charge of the Gunners against Norwich City on Sunday.

Following the defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League on Thursday evening, Unai Emery was dismissed as the Arsenal manager and Ljungberg was installed on an interim basis.

It will be interesting to see the former Arsenal star’s first lineup, and one suspects that he will not make too many changes from the usual team that plays regularly in the Premier League.

 

Hector Bellerin is likely to return to the starting lineup after missing out Thursday’s game due to a hamstring injury, while Bernd Leno will be back between the posts.

Granit Xhaka played on Thursday, but the midfielder could drop out, with Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira deployed as the two defensive midfielders.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 30, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Mesut Ozil did not start against Frankfurt, but the German attacking midfielder - who cost the Gunners £42.4 million in transfer fees in 2013, as reported by BBC Sport - is too good and too important to the team for Ljungberg to leave him out.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up against Frankfurt on Sunday:

Arsenal XI

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

