Pontus Jansson sends emotional tweet, Leeds fans respond

Shane Callaghan
Pontus Jansson of Sweden poses for a photograph during the official FIFA World Cup 2018 portrait session at on June 13, 2018 in Gelendzhik, Russia.
The former Leeds United defender got nice feedback off fans of the Elland Road club on Twitter.

Leeds United's Pontus Jansson at Elland Road on October 27, 2018 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United fans have been expressing their fondness for Pontus Jansson on Twitter.

The towering Sweden centre-back was sold by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa this past summer and wound up joining Brentford in a shock transfer which seemed to happen in a matter of days.

Prior to that, Jansson was a firm fan favourite at Elland Road since 2016 but many supporters sided with Bielsa over deciding to move him on.

But it appears as if the transfer has worked out for both parties. Jansson is a big player in a Brentford team that won 7-0 on Saturday, while the Whites have found a stunning replacement in Ben White.

 

Jansson started yesterday's huge win over Luton after being granted permission to visit Sweden for Markus Rosenberg's last home game for Malmo in the Europa League on Thursday.

Here's what the 28-year-old posted on Twitter and Leeds fans' responses:

The Bees are seventh in the Championship and one point adrift of a playoff place as things stand. Leeds, on the other hand, are top of the pile after 19 league outings.

Leeds United's Swedish defender Pontus Jansson (L) tries to block an attempt from Leicester City's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho during the English League Cup fourth round football...

 

