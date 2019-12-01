Pontus Jansson sends emotional tweet, Leeds fans respond

The former Leeds United defender got nice feedback off fans of the Elland Road club on Twitter.

Leeds United fans have been expressing their fondness for Pontus Jansson on Twitter.

The towering Sweden centre-back was sold by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa this past summer and wound up joining Brentford in a shock transfer which seemed to happen in a matter of days.

Prior to that, Jansson was a firm fan favourite at Elland Road since 2016 but many supporters sided with Bielsa over deciding to move him on.

But it appears as if the transfer has worked out for both parties. Jansson is a big player in a Brentford team that won 7-0 on Saturday, while the Whites have found a stunning replacement in Ben White.

Jansson started yesterday's huge win over Luton after being granted permission to visit Sweden for Markus Rosenberg's last home game for Malmo in the Europa League on Thursday.

Here's what the 28-year-old posted on Twitter and Leeds fans' responses:

Some really emotional days ends up with a 7-0 win. Thanks @BrentfordFC for the understanding and that you let me go home and see my idols last game, I really appreciated it!

Thanks to all for your support today and thanks to @Malmo_FF for the best thursday in my life. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V0bBtvTWnX — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) November 30, 2019

Wish u were back at leeds need someone 2 convert these corners — Paul Wellington (@PaulWellington7) December 1, 2019

Miss you at Leeds but we all move on and what a replacement — Graham Eshelby (@GEshelby) November 30, 2019

Happy you’re having a good time Pontus. Hopefully both Leeds and Brentford have something to cheer about come the end of the season, but also hopeful Malmo have some success too! — Jordy Phillips (@JordyP1993) December 1, 2019

Ohhh pontus janssons magic he wears a magic hat — Sam Underwood (@samunderwood68) November 30, 2019

Nice one, Pontus. Love your passion as a fan, come to LUFC as a fan too when you've retired :) — William Fussey (@SirDonRevie) December 1, 2019

Well done Pontus still miss you but we got 4 as well — Debbie (@DebbieH25261744) November 30, 2019

The Bees are seventh in the Championship and one point adrift of a playoff place as things stand. Leeds, on the other hand, are top of the pile after 19 league outings.