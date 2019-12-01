Phil Neville claims Adrian made Liverpool nervous v Brighton, thinks Everton have a chance

Adrian will play in between the sticks when Liverpool host their neighbours Everton next Wednesday at Anfield.

Phil Neville has claimed that Adrian made Liverpool nervous when he replaced the sent off Alisson Becker during their 2-1 win against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

As a result of Alisson's absence for the Everton game next Wednesday, Neville boldly claimed that his former may now have a chance at Anfield when they meet.

Even though Liverpool aren't performing well, they are still picking up points, as they face an Everton team hovering above the relegation zone.

Speaking to Sports Report on BBC Radio 5 Live (30/11/19 5:00 pm start), Neville shared his thoughts on Adrian, and that up and coming Everton match.

“I think that's big for both sides [Alisson missing for Everton game],” Neville told Sports Report. “I think that's big for Everton in terms of Alisson, he gives that back four a lot of confidence.

“Adrian, when he came on today, the nervousness when he came on. Not really with what he did, with the fact that when you look behind your back four and you've not got you're number one back there, it can give you that nervousness.

“And Everton are a different state to Liverpool, but with Alisson out, Everton might just think there is a chance with some uncertainty at the back with Liverpool.”

Before Liverpool meet Everton, their rivals will be playing Leicester City on Sunday afternoon, as that result could have big bearings on Marco Silva's future.

Following Everton's defeat to Norwich last time out, there has been a lot of talk surrounding Silva's future and who will replace him in the dugout.

But football is a strange game and it won't be a surprise if Everton do pick up three points on Sunday, as the Reds hold a monumental lead at the top of the table.