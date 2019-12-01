Quick links

Patrick Bamford reacts to Leeds win on Twitter

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford wrestles with Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane
Patrick Bamford scored yet again for Leeds United on Saturday.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United scores his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds,...

Believe it or not, but Leeds United's Patrick Bamford has scored in three of his last four league outings.

This time last month, Bamford, who has seven goals in the Championship season, hadn't found the net since August.

It was a lengthy barren spell from the Leeds hitman, but his goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over Middlesbrough means that he's bouncing back from his dry patch in some style.

He opened the scoring in yesterday's trouncing and posted another excellent all-round display.

 

Despite struggling for goals between September and two weeks ago, the 25-year-old marksman, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], is a very popular figure among fans of the Elland Road.

And Bamford has thanked the 'incredible' support on Twitter.

As a consequence of Saturday's win, Marcelo Bielsa's side moved top of the Championship and this is exactly where they want to be heading into the ominous December schedule.

The next month can make or break any team's promotion bid, but if Leeds come through it with flying colours then that'll give them the belief they need to stay the pace this time, having finished third last term.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in Luton, England.

