Neil Lennon comments on Lewis Morgan’s Celtic future

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan is reportedly wanted by Hibernian and St. Mirren.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told The Scottish Sun that Lewis Morgan will not leave in the January transfer window.

According to The Scottish Sun, Hibernian and St. Mirren are interested in signing Morgan from Celtic next month.

It has been reported that Hibs and St. Mirren want to secure the services of the winger on loan for the second half of the season.

However, Lennon has made it clear that the 23-year-old will stay at Celtic Park beyond January.

Lennon told The Scottish Sun about sending Morgan out on loan: “We’re not in the mood to do that. He is an important part of the squad.”

Celtic stay

Morgan joined Celtic from St. Mirren in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £300,000 and when Brendan Rodgers was in charge of the Hoops.

The 23-year-old did not have a great time during his loan spell at Sunderland for the second half of last season, but there have been occasions when he has looked very good for Celtic this campaign.

According to WhoScored, the winger has scored one goal in one Europa League appearance, and has played thrice in the Scottish Premiership and twice in the Scottish League Cup.