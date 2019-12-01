Marcelo Bielsa suggests Ben White will replace Kalvin Phillips against Huddersfield

Kalvin Phillips is suspended for Leeds United’s game against Huddersfield Town next weekend.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that Ben White will replace Kalvin Phillips in the team against Huddersfield Town next weekend.

Phillips earned a yellow card during Leeds’s 4-0 win against Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The booking means that the 23-year-old midfielder will be suspended for the Championship game against Huddersfield.

Ben White is a defender by trade, but he moved into Phillips’ role against Boro for the final minutes of the game against Boro.

Leeds head coach Bielsa has suggested that the Brighton and Hove Albion-owned defender will play in place of Phillips next weekend.

Bielsa told Leeds Live regarding White replacing Phillips: “Yes. He’s our most important option.”

Good form

Leeds are going strong in the Championship at the moment and are among the favourites for automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The Whites will head into the Yorkshire derby against Leeds high on confidence, and they should pick up all three points from the encounter.