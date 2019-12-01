Marcelo Bielsa comments on Helder Costa display for Leeds United

Helder Costa scored for Leeds United against Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned Helder Costa has to do better and improve.

Bielsa was pleased with the performance of Costa - signed on loan from Premier League outfit Wolves in the summer transfer window - in Leeds’s 4-0 win against Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old winger scored midway through the second half, as the West Yorkshire outfit maintained their good run of form.

According to WhoScored, the Portugal international took two shots of which one was on target, had a pass accuracy of 84.2%, won one header, took 47 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made four tackles, one interception and one clearance.

Bielsa told Leeds Live about Costa: “He gave a step forward today. He scored. He is developing, but he can show more impact to unbalance the game than he did today. Every week he is improving.”

Improving

Costa is a very good winger, and the Wolves-owned player is improving and is gradually becoming an important figure at Leeds.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old has made nine starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for the Whites so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.