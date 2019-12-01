Manchester United reportedly want £15m for Tottenham Hotspur target Nemanja Matic

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Jose Mourinho worked with Nemanja Matic at Chelsea and Manchester United, and there is no surprise that the midfielder has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur interest

According to The Independent, Tottenham head coach Mourinho has spoken to club chairman Daniel Levy about a move for the Serbia international in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at United at the end of the season, and given his quality and extensive experience in the Premier League, he would be a good signing for Spurs.

Manchester United's demand

A new report in The Sun has claimed that United want £15 million as transfer fee for Matic next month.

It has been claimed by the British tabloid that Italian giants Juventus are interested in the midfielder, and that United will trigger the clause which extends Matic’s deal by 12 months if no club make an offer.

Tottenham Hotspur bid?

Given that United and Tottenham are fighting for a Champions League spot, the Red Devils may not be open to selling Matic to a direct rival, but Spurs should still make an offer.

Matic is struggling for regular playing time at United, and Mourinho knows him inside out, and the midfielder could prove to be a valuable addition to the Tottenham team in their quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.