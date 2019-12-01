Liverpool fans react to Adam Lallana display against Brighton

Adam Lallana played for Liverpool against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Adam Lallana against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Lallana was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League match against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

The England international did not start the match, but the 31-year-old midfielder came on as a substitute in the 69th minute.

The midfielder - signed from Southampton in the summer of 2014 when Brendan Rodgers was in charge of Liverpool - did some good work off the ball, but when he was on it, he failed to do much of note.

According to WhoScored, the former Southampton star had a pass accuracy of 66.7%, and took 10 touches.

So far this season, Lallana has made one start and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s side, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool fans were not impressed with the display produced by Lallana and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Also I don’t understand why Klopp insists on Lallana when he has Shaqiri and Keita. Lallana is finished, cannot control the tempo anymore and is becoming slower. He did nothing today #LFC — Abdulaziz (@a_elsouri) November 30, 2019

Our midfield absent...Lallana playing in front of Keita is beyond me. Lallana should play for the U-23 squad only. Hendo and Gini out together isn’t a 50% of a fit Fabinho.

Scraping wins still feels good, we can’t play much worse than this #LFC — Pedro J. Salazar C. (@ppedrossalazar) November 30, 2019

He's been finished for 2 season, literally flogging a dead horse. — LFCNHS (@LFCNHS) November 30, 2019

Can’t understand what Klopp sees in him . An overrated muppet who continually gives the ball away. — Derrick Kenny (@derrickkenny9) November 30, 2019

For all the technical ability he has you'd think he'd be able to at least hold the ball and make some short accurate passes to slow the game down — Sim (@SimThe1st) November 30, 2019

Can’t complain with the results, because they speak for themselves. However don’t think there’s any trust whatsoever in Shaq or Keita at any stage of a match. Lallana comes on and gives a poor cameo, surely Shaq or Nab can do better? — Shivam Rughani (@ShivamRughani) November 30, 2019