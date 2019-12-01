Leeds greenlight Conor Shaughnessy decision over FA Cup game

Leeds United let Conor Shauhgnessy play an FA Cup game on Saturday.

Leeds United appear to have had a change of heart in regards to Conor Shaughnessy.

The Yorkshire club did not grant the towering Irishman permission to play in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Chorley last month.

Leeds aren't flush with centre-back options and with the Whites' FA Cup campaign starting next month, they might've needed to recall him in the event of an injury crisis.

But it would appear as if the Elland Road club don't care if he's ineligible for that competition after letting the League Two side play him in their second-round defeat by Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Shaughnessy, who was booked, has been playing in central midfield for Mansfield this season.

HITC Sport wrote last month that when he does return to Thorp Arch following this loan, his best chance of earning a second chance under Marcelo Bielsa will be as a midfielder.

The 23-year-old has previously impressed in Leeds' senior set-up under Thomas Christiansen, posting a series of impressive central-defensive displays in League Cup games against Leicester and Burnley in 2017.

But an injury in January of 2018 ruled him out for the best part of seven months and he didn't have the advantage of making a positive impression to Bielsa straight away.

His last game for United's senior side came in August of last year, in a League Cup defeat by Preston.