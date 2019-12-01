Kris Boyd claims Leigh Griffiths has 'four weeks' to save his Celtic career

Leigh Griffiths started from the bench during Celtic's win at Ross County on Sunday.

Kris Boyd has claimed Leigh Griffiths has 'four weeks' to save his Celtic career after he started from the bench as the Bhoys secured a comprehensive 4-1 win at Ross County on Sunday.

Striker Griffiths has recently returned to action and he is slowly building up his fitness, as Boyd was surprised that he didn't start for Celtic against Ross County.

Instead, Celtic manager Neil Lennon picked youngster Lewis Morgan, with Griffiths coming onto the pitch 15 minutes from time.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (01/12/19 at 12 pm start), Boyd was surprised that Griffiths didn't start, as he warned him that he is at a crossroads in his career and that it could be coming to an end. He also felt that he is 'miles' behind Celtic's main man up top, Odsonne Edouard.

"I think those days are done in football in terms of playing games to get your fitness levels up, you need to do it in training," Boyd told Sky Sports. "You need to do it day in, day out, that's why players are at the top of their game now. I look back at yourself and maybe could you have done a wee bit more in training some days? Yes, you could have.

"I'm sure Griffiths is at the crossroads in his career. He needs to be first in. He needs to be last away. He needs to train every single day to the best of his ability because he's not going to play. He's miles behind Odsonne Eduoard.

"For me, he's got four weeks to save his Celtic career because if he doesn't show Neil Lennon inside these four weeks, they will go and recruit a striker in January and it'll all be over for Griffiths."

There's no doubt that if Griffiths can get back to his best then it'll bode well for Neil Lennon and his future plans.

It's clear that he only needs to build up his fitness and then the rest will take care of itself, the only question is how long will he take to get back to his best.

Celtic have the chance, with or without Griffiths being in form, to dip into the transfer market and add more firepower to their forward line in January.