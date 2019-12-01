Kris Boyd backs Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to make mark against Celtic

The former Ibrox favourite has lauded the ability that the Rangers striker has.

Pundit Kris Boyd thinks it's only a matter of time before Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos proves himself on the big derby stage against Celtic, The Sunday Post report (01/12 print edition, Post Match supplement, page 12).

Boyd knows how it feels to be a successful Rangers star who can't seem to make a derby impact, netting just once against Celtic throughout his high-scoring career at Ibrox.

Morelos has yet to make that breakthrough despite consistently finding the net in other matches. He was at it again earlier today, scoring the opening goal against Hearts in a 5-0 rout.

For Sky Sports man Boyd, the improvements that Morelos has made to his game suggest he's ready to finally ready to punish the Hoops.

As quoted by The Sunday Post (01/12 print edition, Post Match supplement, page 12), he said: "He’ll be looking at the next [derby] game as an opportunity to go and break his duck and score against Celtic in the Final. For me, it is only a matter of time.

"When you see the improvement in Alfredo from the end of last season, it is night and day. He is a player right at the top of his game. Rangers miss him when he’s not playing. We saw that at Hamilton last Sunday.

"He is something different, a throwback to the older generation’s style of strikers. He’s robust and doesn’t really bother with anything else. With a lot of players now, it’s the style and how they look when they play the game. Alfredo doesn’t care. He’s still annoying people, he’s in your face, he’s angry."

Much to prove?

Boyd is right to suggest that Morelos has improved compared to last season. Not only is his goal rate pretty incredible this term, but his discipline is less of an issue too, despite the Colombian keeping the physical edge that makes his all-round game a success.

Still, he has much to prove against Celtic and while Boyd thinks it's only a matter of time he makes a big derby impact, the receipts on that will have to be delivered by the 23-year-old.

To date, Celtic have coped exceptionally well with the threat he has to offer.

However, his record in the Europa League this season suggests he is growing more capable and confident of competing against a higher calibre of opposition. If he can score against last season's Champions League quarter-finalists Porto, he has the quality to net against Celtic.

Whether he does that next week remains to be seen. All eyes will be on Hampden to see how the match pans out.