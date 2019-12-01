Quick links

Rangers

Kenny Dalglish expects Dave King's successor to be more hands on at Rangers

John McGinley
Rangers chairman Dave King looks on from the stands during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The senior Ibrox man made a big Rangers decision last week.

Rangers majority share holder Dave King is seen during the Betfred League Cup Semi Final between Rangers and Motherwell at Hampden Park on October 22, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Scottish football legend Kenny Dalglish expects Dave King's successor at Rangers to play a more active role in the day-to-day running of the club, writing in The Sunday Post (01/12 print edition, Post Match supplement page 11).

King announced his intention to resign from his Rangers post in a matter of months at the club's AGM last week, calling time to a spell which has brought improvements on and off the pitch at the club.

Subscribe

He helped them gain promotion to the Scottish Premiership and has installed a management team in place that is so far keeping pace with Scottish champions Celtic.

However, Dalglish thinks the decision is coming at the perfect time and reckons a change in chairman could bring benefits to the Ibrox outfit.

He's shared what he thinks is needed at the club in replacement.

 

As quoted by The Sunday Post (01/12 print edition, Post Match supplement page 11), he said: "Dave’s successor will need to show the same determination and leadership, and as long as he is up to the task, then it will be a good move.

"I’d expect the new chairman to be living somewhere closer to Ibrox than Dave’s home in South Africa, and to be around the club on a more regular basis. That, along with Dave keeping an eye on things from afar, should be a good combination.

"The next share issue early in the New Year will also help determine the direction the club will go in the coming years, and it will be interesting to see how that unfolds."

Although King will remain the majority shareholder at the club, and will likely still have a big influence at the club, having a new hands-on chairman could be a big change in the culture at Ibrox, for the better.

Steven Gerrard shakes hands with Dave King as he is unveiled as the new manager of Rangers football Club at Ibrox Stadium on May 4, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

King has undoubtedly had Rangers' best interests at heart of the last few years, but the 'absent chairman' tag has certainly existed and new forward-thinking personnel pushing the club forward can help take them a step beyond their current station.

As Dalglish notes, it'll certainly be interesting to see how everything develops from this point onwards.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch