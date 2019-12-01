Kenny Dalglish expects Dave King's successor to be more hands on at Rangers

The senior Ibrox man made a big Rangers decision last week.

Scottish football legend Kenny Dalglish expects Dave King's successor at Rangers to play a more active role in the day-to-day running of the club, writing in The Sunday Post (01/12 print edition, Post Match supplement page 11).

King announced his intention to resign from his Rangers post in a matter of months at the club's AGM last week, calling time to a spell which has brought improvements on and off the pitch at the club.

He helped them gain promotion to the Scottish Premiership and has installed a management team in place that is so far keeping pace with Scottish champions Celtic.

However, Dalglish thinks the decision is coming at the perfect time and reckons a change in chairman could bring benefits to the Ibrox outfit.

He's shared what he thinks is needed at the club in replacement.

As quoted by The Sunday Post (01/12 print edition, Post Match supplement page 11), he said: "Dave’s successor will need to show the same determination and leadership, and as long as he is up to the task, then it will be a good move.

"I’d expect the new chairman to be living somewhere closer to Ibrox than Dave’s home in South Africa, and to be around the club on a more regular basis. That, along with Dave keeping an eye on things from afar, should be a good combination.

"The next share issue early in the New Year will also help determine the direction the club will go in the coming years, and it will be interesting to see how that unfolds."

Although King will remain the majority shareholder at the club, and will likely still have a big influence at the club, having a new hands-on chairman could be a big change in the culture at Ibrox, for the better.

King has undoubtedly had Rangers' best interests at heart of the last few years, but the 'absent chairman' tag has certainly existed and new forward-thinking personnel pushing the club forward can help take them a step beyond their current station.

As Dalglish notes, it'll certainly be interesting to see how everything develops from this point onwards.