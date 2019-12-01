Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren

Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren played well for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool won against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday, and the star of the show was Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands international was brilliant at the back, and the central defender also scored both the goals for the Reds in their 2-1 win.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old central defender had a pass accuracy of 89.8%, won three headers, took 73 touches, and made one tackle and five clearances.

After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably asked about the performance of Van Dijk.

Klopp did praise the star defender, but the German coach was quick to point out that Dejan Lovren played well as well at the back.

According to WhoScored, the 30-year-old Croatia international central defender had a pass accuracy of 80.8%, won three headers, took 62 touches, and made one tackle, two interceptions and three clearances.

Klopp said when asked asked about Van Dijk’s performance, as quoted on Liverpool’s official website: “Oh come on, do we have to talk about individual players? He scored two goals, that's the story itself. He's good, really good, outstandingly good.

“But he has to be, he's a very talented boy, so he just has to use that talent and it would be a shame if he doesn't. So yes, incredibly important but if Virg plays the last line alone it would be pretty difficult.

“I think Dejan Lovren, who maybe doesn't have the headlines like this, but what he's playing since, he has all my respect, to be honest.”

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 40 points from 14 matches.