Jose Mourinho’s response when asked about gap between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur won on Saturday to close the gap between themselves and Chelsea in fourth spot in the Premier League table to just six points.

While the the Blues are struggling a bit at the moment, Tottenham have won all of their competitive matches under new head coach Jose Mourinho.

With Liverpool pulling away at the top of the Premier League table, the title is not achievable for Spurs, but the North London outfit can certainly finish in the top four.

Chelsea are one of Mourinho’s former clubs, and, like Leicester City, Manchester United and a few other tams, they are aiming to clinch a Champions League place as well.

After the win against Bournemouth on Saturday, Mourinho was asked about the difference in points between Tottenham and Chelsea.

This was the former Manchester United manager’s response, as quoted on Football.London: “When I arrived we were 12 points behind the last Champions League position and I didn't want to think about it, I just wanted to play matches. I think we were eight or nine from a Europa League position and I said if we thought about it too much we would be depressed because we want to play European football next season.

“So, don't get depressed, play game after game and see what is going to happen. Now the distance is smaller, we won two matches, we are going into a period with lots of matches, the Christmas period is match, match, match, match. So you have the chance of both. You have the chance to break down, we have the chance to put pressure on the opponent.

“We play Chelsea at the end of December, if the game was tomorrow, we would play them with six points difference, it would be a fantastic situation to play them, but we play them in the end of December. We have to keep close, as close as possible. But we have a lot to work and a lot to improve.”

Climbing up the Premier League table

Tottenham may be conceding far too many goals than Mourinho would like, but the North London outfit are getting positive results and are playing well in attack.

There is still work to be done, especially at the back, and Mourinho will get that right in the coming weeks and months.

With Spurs having progressed to the last-16 stage of the Champions League already this season, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful have much to look forward to.