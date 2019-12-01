Jose Mourinho hoping Tottenham fans will appreciate him more down the line

Jose Mourinho has made it three wins from three games as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Jose Mourinho has stated that he is hoping with 'time', and the work he produces at Tottenham down the line, will help him earn more appreciation by the fans.

The Spurs boss stated that he thinks the fans' accept' him, but he is not saying they 'love' him, as he made it clear that he is going to give 'everything' to the club.

It has been a brilliant start to Mourinho's career in North London, as he has won three games on the bounce, including beating Bournemouth on Saturday.

Speaking to Sports Report on BBC Radio 5 Live (30/11/19 at 5:35 pm), Mourinho shared his thoughts on the Spurs fans.

On how he has found the welcome of the Tottenham fans: “Again, I think everything is very, very natural,” Mourinho told Sports Report. “They love the club and they love the team.

“I'm not saying they love me, but I think they accept me as a top professional that wants to give everything for the club, so no problems at all.

“Time will be fantastic for us because then people will have more reasons to love me if they like my work.”

There's no doubt that Tottenham as a club, the fans and the players needed a lift as soon as Mourinho walked through the doors.

He, in past jobs, has been known to be a brilliant man-manager even though his spell at Manchester United didn't go as well as he would have liked.

But it could be argued that at Spurs, he is working with a better calibre of a player, from attack to defence, and he will be hoping to deliver trophies for the club in years to come.