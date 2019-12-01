Jose Mourinho explains why he doesn't need to speak about 'amazing' Tottenham man

Dele Alli is back to his best in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt as he was on the scoresheet once again on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho has claimed that the 'amazing' Dele Alli is playing so good for Tottenham Hotspur that he doesn't need to speak about him.

Alli netted a brace for Spurs on Saturday as they picked up a 3-2 win against Bournemouth and ensured that the North London outfit maintained their 100% under Mourinho.

Just before Mauricio Pochettino was sacked, Alli was showing signs that he was getting back to his best, but under his new manager, he has taken his game to another level.

After Spurs secured all three points against Eddie Howe's men, Mourinho stated that everyone else will do the talking for him in regards to how well Alli is playing.

“Dele, I don't need to speak about,” Mourinho told Football London. “The best thing that can happen to a coach is when you don't need to speak about a player because everyone speaks.

“All of you [the media], the fans, everybody speaks about him and speaks about him for the right reasons.

“He's playing really, really, really well. I couldn't ask for any more from him. He's playing amazing, scoring goals, assisting, working, fantastic.”

It has been a tough 12 or so months for Alli, but it seems as though the previous campaign has made him a better individual for the long run.

Not only has he been criticised left, right and centre, but he also lost his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

But given how Alli is playing, when England return for duty in March, it will be a surprise if, by the way he is going, that he won't be in that squad.