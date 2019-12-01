Jordan Graham impressed with Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan

Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned winger Jordan Graham and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan were at Aston Villa together.

Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned winger Jordan Graham has expressed his admiration of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan on Twitter.

Graham, on loan at Oxford United from Premier League club Wolves, was impressed with Bannan’s performance during Wednesday’s 3-1 win against Charlton Athletic away from home in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 29-year-old and Graham were together at Aston Villa, and the 24-year-old has expressed his admiration of the midfielder.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Bannan has made 16 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Wednesday so far this season, providing four assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 40 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Owls, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Wednesday are ninth in the Championship table at the moment with 29 points from 19 matches, just two points behind sixth-placed Preston North End, who have played 18 games.