Jonathan Woodgate praises Leeds United display

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate and assistant Robbie Keane watch on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019...
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won against Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday.

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has spoken highly of Leeds United after facing Marcelo Bielsa’s side, as quoted in The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds got the better of Middlesbrough 4-0 at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites were favourites heading into the game, and with Boro fighting for survival, a win for the home team did not come as a surprise to anyone.

 

Woodgate was impressed with Leeds, and the Middlesbrough boss has suggested that they are better than West Bromwich Albion - who, like Bielsa’s side, are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Woodgate told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “Leeds are a really, really good team, the best team in the Championship without doubt.”

The Boro boss added: "We need to win our home games and see what we can do when we go away from home. Maybe a West Brom are as good as that.”

Automatic promotion

Leeds have been brilliant all season, and they are in great form at the moment and are winning games regularly.

It is still quite early in the season and no one should get carried away, but the mood at Elland Road is that of confidence and optimism.

Bielsa’s side are a point clear of West Brom at the top of the Championship table at the moment, although the Baggies have played a fewer game.

