Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

John Hartson urges Arsenal to move for Mauricio Pochettino now

Olly Dawes
John Hartson commentates during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City at White Hart Lane on May 16, 2015 in London, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have been loosely linked with Mauricio Pochettino.

John Hartson commentates during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City at White Hart Lane on May 16, 2015 in London, England.

Arsenal kicked off the Freddie Ljungberg era – which may not last all that long – with a 2-2 draw away at Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery on Friday morning, just hours after a 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, and put Ljungberg in temporary charge.

Arsenal headed to Carrow Road in search of three points, but fell behind as Teemu Pukki's deflected strike beat Bernd Leno, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised with a twice-taken penalty.

 

Todd Cantwell's fine finish put Norwich back in front before the break, but Aubameyang struck again in the second half to rescue a point for Arsenal.

Ljungberg will be in charge for the foreseeable future, as Arsenal begin the hunt for Emery's replacement, with a host of names already suggested.

One name mentioned is that of Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked in favour of Jose Mourinho less than two weeks ago.

A flag for former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is displayed in the crowd as Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B...

Pochettino's ties to Spurs make a move seem unlikely, but former Gunners striker John Hartson has taken to Twitter to urge the club to make their move now.

Hartson feels that Pochettino is the best man for the job regardless of his ties to Tottenham, and given his availability, thinks Arsenal need to move for him immediately.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch