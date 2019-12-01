John Hartson urges Arsenal to move for Mauricio Pochettino now

Arsenal have been loosely linked with Mauricio Pochettino.

Arsenal kicked off the Freddie Ljungberg era – which may not last all that long – with a 2-2 draw away at Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery on Friday morning, just hours after a 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, and put Ljungberg in temporary charge.

Arsenal headed to Carrow Road in search of three points, but fell behind as Teemu Pukki's deflected strike beat Bernd Leno, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised with a twice-taken penalty.

Todd Cantwell's fine finish put Norwich back in front before the break, but Aubameyang struck again in the second half to rescue a point for Arsenal.

Ljungberg will be in charge for the foreseeable future, as Arsenal begin the hunt for Emery's replacement, with a host of names already suggested.

One name mentioned is that of Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked in favour of Jose Mourinho less than two weeks ago.

Pochettino's ties to Spurs make a move seem unlikely, but former Gunners striker John Hartson has taken to Twitter to urge the club to make their move now.

Hartson feels that Pochettino is the best man for the job regardless of his ties to Tottenham, and given his availability, thinks Arsenal need to move for him immediately.

Arsenal go and get Potchettino now.. Available and best man for the job. — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) December 1, 2019