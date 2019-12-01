Quick links

Jason McAteer’s warning for Liverpool regarding Everton

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer before the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Napoli at BT Murrayfield on July 28, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Everton will face Leicester City on Sunday and Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

Jason McAteer has suggested in The Racing Post that defeat for Everton against Leicester City today will affect Liverpool in midweek.

Everton will take on Leicester away from home at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Toffees will then face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Former Liverpool midfielder McAteer believes that if Everton lose to Leicester today, then they will replace Marco Silva with David Moyes as the manager, and that will lift their spirits for the Premier League game against the Reds.

 

McAteer wrote in The Racing Post: “If Everton lose at Leicester on Saturday I’m sure their board will think that enough is enough and send Silva packing.

“That would mean a new face in charge for Wednesday’s Merseyside derby and an almost certain lifting of spirits at Goodison Park. Will it be David Moyes? It looks like he is the man waiting in the wings and I can understand why.”

McAteer added: “I don’t think Everton are as bad as their league position suggests and a fresh face coming with new ideas, a difference in formation and a change of playing personnel could be all it takes to get them going in the right direction.

“Moyes arriving would certainly give the club a massive lift going to Anfield. His record in the derbies wasn’t the best but Everton always put in a performance under him. He’ll have them organised and hard to beat.”

David Moyes (L) looks on during the UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match between Portugal and Switzerland at Estadio do Dragao on June 05, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

Big game for Everton

Everton are not having a good season, and manager Silva is under pressure after a run of poor results and performances.

Leicester are going strong and are among the contenders for a top-four finish in the Premier League this campaign.

The Foxes will head into the match against Everton as favourites, and Brendan Rodgers’s side should at least pick up a point from the Premier League game.

Marco Silva, manager of Everton looks dejected following his sides defeatduring the Premier League match between Everton FC and Norwich City at Goodison Park on November 23, 2019 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

