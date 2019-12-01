Jadon Sancho & James Maddison praise Tottenham's Alli after win against Bournemouth

Dele Alli netted a brace for Tottenham Hotspur after they secured yet another three points for their new boss Jose Mourinho.

Jadon Sancho and James Maddison praised Tottenham's Dele Alli on Instagram after he helped his side to a 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Alli netted a brace for Spurs in front of his own supporters, who made it three wins out of three under their new boss Jose Mourinho.

There's no doubt that Alli is now back to his best, but he will be hoping to showcase more and continue to thrive in these coming months.

Spurs have the task of finishing in the top-four at the end of the season, and if Alli can continue his scoring run then it'll bode well for Mourinho.

Nonetheless, after Spurs beat Bournemouth, Sancho, Maddison, Kyle-Walker Peters, amongst others, posted these messages to Alli on his personal Instagram account:

Mourinho will be hoping to use this early bounce to secure as many points as possible because he will hit a sticky patch.

This up and coming month, Mourinho will face some titanic battles – two of whom are his former clubs in Manchester United and Chelsea.

The other is a very difficult tie against Bayern Munich in Germany, who put seven past the London outfit last time out, but Mauricio Pochettino was in charge then and Spurs have already qualified, so there won't be that much pressure on the team.