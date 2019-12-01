Quick links

Graham Roberts sends message to Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli on Twitter

Jose Mourinho, Spurs manager gives instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London,...
Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko scored for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli shields the ball from Bournemouth's Arnaut Danjuma and Steve Cook during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham...

Graham Roberts has taken to Twitter to send messages to Tottenham Hotspur midfielders Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko following the match against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham got the better of Bournemouth 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Alli, who has returned to good form in recent times, scored twice for the home team, while fellow midfielder Sissoko found the net once.

 

Former Tottenham star Roberts was following the match, and he has defended Alli from his critics and is also pleased to see Sissoko find the net.

According to WhoScored, against Bournemouth, Alli took five shots of which three were on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 79.2%, won two headers, took 76 touches, attempted eight dribbles, and made one tackle and one interception.

Roberts has also stated that he is not worried about Spurs’ defence at the moment despite them conceding far too many goals than they should due to the presence of Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko continues his run after Referee Lee Mason plays the advantage during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

