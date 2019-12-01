Graham Roberts sends message to Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli on Twitter

Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko scored for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Graham Roberts has taken to Twitter to send messages to Tottenham Hotspur midfielders Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko following the match against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham got the better of Bournemouth 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Alli, who has returned to good form in recent times, scored twice for the home team, while fellow midfielder Sissoko found the net once.

Former Tottenham star Roberts was following the match, and he has defended Alli from his critics and is also pleased to see Sissoko find the net.

According to WhoScored, against Bournemouth, Alli took five shots of which three were on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 79.2%, won two headers, took 76 touches, attempted eight dribbles, and made one tackle and one interception.

Roberts has also stated that he is not worried about Spurs’ defence at the moment despite them conceding far too many goals than they should due to the presence of Mourinho.

What a performance from @dele_official what a few weeks for you only idiots in the media would be stupid to write such a wonderful player off! The fans always kept behind you! COYS — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) November 30, 2019

Well done @MoussaSissoko delighted for you well deserved — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) November 30, 2019

Well the one thing jose does well is improves defences I am not worried about that side long term at all. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) November 30, 2019