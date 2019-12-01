Garth Crooks thinks Lewis Dunk could have scored a hat-trick against Liverpool

Liverpool are sitting 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that Lewis Dunk could have scored a hat-trick for Brighton, who fell to a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Liverpool on Saturday.

Liverpool netted two goals in the first-half through Virgil van Dijk before Alisson Becker was sent off for handling the ball outside of the area.

As a result of that free-kick, Dunk caught the Liverpool players off guard and fired home, with all the opposition players, including goalkeeper Adrian, caught asleep.

Speaking to Final Score on BBC One (30/11/19 at 16:40 pm), Crooks thinks Dunk should have netted a hat-trick given the big 'sitters' he missed.

“Lewis Dunk could have had a hat-trick [against Liverpool],” Crooks told Final Score.”He's missed two sitters. He's scored the third one, which was probably the most difficult chance he has had.

“Play until the referee's whistle [in regards to Dunk's free-kick]. Liverpool have taken too long to line up the wall and Dunk has taken advantage of the referee blowing the whistle. He is like 'I don't care if you are ready or not Liverpool, I am ready'."

Regardless of how Liverpool won, they won and picked up three points, and showed their champions-like mindset.

For a number of months now, Jurgen Klopp's side have been winning by narrow margins, leaving it late or just getting themselves over the line.

It means that they are currently 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but that can be reduced to eight points if Leicester City beat Everton on Sunday.