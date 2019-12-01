Everton fans react on Twitter to Djibril Sidibe's latest performance

Everton lost 2-1 at Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Everton suffered absolute heartbreak at Leicester City this evening, losing 2-1 at the King Power Stadium to a last-gasp goal.

The Toffees entered this game with boss Marco Silva under huge pressure, having lost 2-0 at home to Norwich City last weekend.

Silva set his side up in a 5-4-1 system in order to try and restrict the space Leicester could play in, and for the first hour, it was working to perfection.

Everton frustrated Leicester and hit them on the break as Djibril Sidibe crossed for Richarlison to power home a header, snapping Leicester's four-game run without conceding a goal.

Brendan Rodgers changed the game by bringing on Kelechi Iheanacho though, with the striker making a huge impact as he found Jamie Vardy for the equaliser.

It looked like Everton were going to get out of town with a point, but with the last attack of the game, Ricardo Pereira found Iheanacho, and he slotted past Jordan Pickford for a dramatic winner, with VAR allowing the goal to stand after initially being ruled out.

Silva looked crestfallen on the sidelines, but there was so much to be proud of in that performance, with right wing back Sidibe particularly impressing.

The 27-year-old was one of Everton's most dangerous players going forward, and Everton fans have been hailing him despite some blame for the later winner being left at his door given how he was trying to waste time with an apparent injury.

Fans called Sidibe – on loan from Monaco – 'brilliant' and 'quality', suggesting that his performance was 'amazing' whilst naming him as man of the match in an impressive showing.

Sidibe was the standout for us. He floated 3 or 4 lovely balls into Leicester’s box in that second half. We would & shoulda been home and hosed. Done my head in. Absolutely no cutting edge in there. — Alan Collins (@EFCCollins) December 1, 2019

moise kean needs to start, looked so dangerous but had like 20 mins to show what he had, sidibe was excellent, and don’t get me started on how good tom davies was — Alex Taylor (@alextaylorEFC) December 1, 2019

no matter how this game ends.. Sidibe has been playing amazing today #COYB #EFC #UTFT — Tasha Evans (@tashaevans0819) December 1, 2019

Been decent today Sidibe — Ross (@rossEFC95) December 1, 2019

I think Sidibe has been our best player today — EFC ETID NSNO UTFT (@Toffeemanste) December 1, 2019

Sidibe has had a good game today. MOTM for the Blues for me. — HandofCarolgees1878 (@HandofCarolgees) December 1, 2019

We never have to see Coleman play again now we have Sidibe — Joe (@JoeEFC_1878) December 1, 2019

Sidibe has been brilliant today. His pace and his precision have been key to getting the Blues in the position that they are. #EFC — Nathan Linley (@NathanALinley) December 1, 2019

Sidibe has been great — Tom (@EFCTom_) December 1, 2019

Sidibe is MOM here today, having a great game #EFC — Reg Pearson (@elorance) December 1, 2019