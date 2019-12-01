Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton fans react on Twitter to Djibril Sidibe's latest performance

Olly Dawes
Everton fans unfurl a banner during the Premier League match between Everton and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on September 21, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton lost 2-1 at Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Ayoze Perez of Leicester City is tackled by Djibril Sidibe of Everton during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton FC at The King Power Stadium on December 01, 2019...

Everton suffered absolute heartbreak at Leicester City this evening, losing 2-1 at the King Power Stadium to a last-gasp goal.

The Toffees entered this game with boss Marco Silva under huge pressure, having lost 2-0 at home to Norwich City last weekend.

Silva set his side up in a 5-4-1 system in order to try and restrict the space Leicester could play in, and for the first hour, it was working to perfection.

 

Everton frustrated Leicester and hit them on the break as Djibril Sidibe crossed for Richarlison to power home a header, snapping Leicester's four-game run without conceding a goal.

Brendan Rodgers changed the game by bringing on Kelechi Iheanacho though, with the striker making a huge impact as he found Jamie Vardy for the equaliser.

It looked like Everton were going to get out of town with a point, but with the last attack of the game, Ricardo Pereira found Iheanacho, and he slotted past Jordan Pickford for a dramatic winner, with VAR allowing the goal to stand after initially being ruled out.

Djibril Sidibe of Everton before the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at The King Power Stadium on December 1st 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom

Silva looked crestfallen on the sidelines, but there was so much to be proud of in that performance, with right wing back Sidibe particularly impressing.

The 27-year-old was one of Everton's most dangerous players going forward, and Everton fans have been hailing him despite some blame for the later winner being left at his door given how he was trying to waste time with an apparent injury.

Fans called Sidibe – on loan from Monaco – 'brilliant' and 'quality', suggesting that his performance was 'amazing' whilst naming him as man of the match in an impressive showing.

Everton fans unfurl a banner during the Premier League match between Everton and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on September 21, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch