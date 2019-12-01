Quick links

Declan Rice reacts to West Ham United win against Chelsea

Declan Rice of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Declan Rice played well for West Ham United against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has taken to Twitter to revel in the win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers got the better of Chelsea 1-0 away from home in the London derby on Saturday.

Aaron Cresswell’s goal just three minutes into the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides in the Premier League game.

 

Rice, who can operate as a defender or as a defensive midfielder, played in the game, and he was delighted with the win.

Good performance from Declan Rice

Rice played in midfield against Chelsea, and the 20-year-old England international was brilliant in the middle of the park.

According to WhoScored, the youngster had a pass accuracy of 80%, won four headers, took 45 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

Rice, who was on the books of Chelsea from 2006 until 2014 before he moved to West Ham, is a key figure in manager Manuel Pellegrini’s team, and is valued at more than £50 million by the Hammers, according to The Irish Independent.

