David Provan responds to Dave King comments on Rangers star Alfredo Morelos

Chairman of Rangers, Dave King
Glasgow Rangers will not sell Alfredo Morelos in January, according to Gers chairman Dave King.

David Provan has suggested in The Scottish Sun that Rangers will sell Alfredo Morelos if they receive an offer of £40 million.

The Celtic legend believes that Rangers will not be able to resist a big offer for the Colombia international striker.

Rangers chairman Dave King recently said that even if a bid of £40m comes in for the 23-year-old in the January transfer window, the Ibrox club will not sell him, with Steven Gerrard’s side challenging bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

 

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Listen, I get the euphoria. Ten minutes ago, Rangers were running out at Peterhead in the bottom division.

“They’ve come a long way since and the heat they’re putting on Celtic is a godsend to a league that had lost credibility.

“But anyone believing Gers could blank a £40m bid for Morelos should be locked up. This is a business still relying on directors’ handouts to keep going.”

Rangers stay

It would be very hard for Rangers to resist the temptation of cashing in on Morelos if a big offer came in, but if they are to maintain their challenge for the league title this season, then they have to keep hold of the Colombian.

After all, if Morelos continues to play well and bangs in the goals during the second half of the season, even if the Gers do not win the title, they will still be able to sell him for a big transfer fee next summer.

