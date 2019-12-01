David Provan critical of Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell’s comments

Peter Lawwell recently commented on Celtic’s ambition in Europe.

David Provan has hit back at Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell in The Scottish Sun for his recent comments about the club’s potential.

As quoted in The Daily Record, Celtic chief executive Lawwell recently said that the ambition of the club is “maximising the potential” in Europe.

Celtic legend Provan has hit back at those comments, and has suggested that the Hoops have settled on being a Europa League club, and not a Champions League outfit.

Provan has reminded Celtic fans of former manager Brendan Rodgers - now in charge of Leicester City in the Premier League - complaining about lack of investment in the club, and the Bhoys missing out on John McGinn to Aston Villa in the summer of 2018.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Better still was the reaction to a shareholder who questioned Celts’ ambition in Europe. To that, Lawwell said: ‘The ambition is maximising the potential of this great club and going as far as we can go in Europe.’

“Really? Lawwell’s take doesn’t square with Brendan Rodgers’ who claimed the team was backsliding through lack of investment. And when Celts-daft John McGinn is allowed to slip through the net because of penny-pinching, what potential is being maximised?

“Bottom line is if Celtic still aspire to compete in Europe, it has to be in the Champions League. But their recent record in that competition suggests the board have raised the white flag. Directors have settled on being a Europa League club. For a board that milks Celtic’s European heritage, that’s unacceptable.”

European ambition

Celtic are doing well in Europe this season, as Neil Lennon’s side have progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

However, the Scottish Premiership club should be looking to play in the Champions League season after season, and perhaps in the coming years, they will make themselves regulars in Europe’s most premier club competition.