Could Alfie McCalmont earn Leeds debut next week?

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips will sit out next week's derby.

Kalvin Phillips got a bit of a pasting from Leeds United fans on Saturday.

They love him to bits and all, but the 23-year-old midfielder did pick up a stupid booking in yesterday's 4-0 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

As a result, he will sit out next Saturday's Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town with a one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

With Adam Forshaw sidelined through injury, it leaves Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa with a bit of a headache.

United finished the win over Boro with centre-back Ben White in defensive midfield, but could Bielsa stick Alfie McCalmont there next week?

The 19-year-old is potentially the next big thing coming out of the Whites' Thorp Arch academy, evident by the fact that he has made his international debut for Northern Ireland before his Championship one.

He is undeniably a rising star and maybe, just maybe, Bielsa throws him into the deep end next week.

The Argentine coach isn't afraid to use young talent, having made Jack Clarke a regular fixture in the senior squad as a 17-year-old last season.

If you're good enough, you're old enough, as the old saying goes, and McCalmont has been patiently waiting for a chance to prove that he is indeed made of the right stuff.

He made his senior debut in the League Cup earlier this season, but a first league appearance hasn't come yet.

Bielsa might well stick with White and play Gaetano Berardi alongside Liam Cooper at centre-back, but McCalmont as an option should be taken seriously.