Confirmed: Rangers lineup v Hearts at Ibrox today

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are in action at Ibrox this afternoon.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates with teammates



Rangers will be looking to maintain their good run for form this afternoon when they take on Heart of Midlothian at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Gerrard’s side will head into the match against Hearts on the back of a 2-2 draw with Feyenoord away from home in the Netherlands in the Europa League.

The Gers are challenging bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and they will be determined to pick up all three points this afternoon.

This is how Rangers will line up against Hearts at Ibrox this afternoon:

Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Kamara, Davis, Aribo; Arfield, Morelos. Kent

Subs: Foderingham, Jack, Ojo, Defoe, Flanagan, Katic, Stewart.

Meanwhile, Liverpool-owned winger Sheyi Ojo has said that he is hungry during his loan spell at Rangers.

The 22-year-old winger joined the Gers on loan from Premier League club Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

According to WhoScored, the English winger has made eight starts and four substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership, three starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League, and two starts in the Scottish League Cup for Rangers so far this season.

Ojo told The Scottish Sun: “I think I’ve developed already in my time at this club. Mentally more than anything.

“Having a strong mentality is massive in football. There are players out there who are really good technically but are not so good mentally and it doesn’t work out for them.

“If you have the right mentality then anything is possible. I’m hungry and it doesn’t matter if we’re playing in front of 5,000 fans or 55,000. I want to get on the ball and make things happen. I feel that the manager and fans can feel that."