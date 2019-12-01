Confirmed Norwich v Arsenal lineups: Xhaka starts, Sokratis dropped

Norwich City host Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon.

Norwich go with Tim Krul in goal, with a back line of Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram.

Ibrahim Amadou partners Tom Trybull in the holding midfield roles, with Kenny McLean again charged with the task of getting forward.

Onel Hernandez and Todd Cantwell will support Teemu Pukki, with Emiliano Buendia again left on the bench after last week's 2-0 win over Everton.

Ralf Fahrmann, Jamal Lewis, Marco Stiepermann, Mario Vrancic, Patrick Roberts and Dennis Srbeny make up the rest of the bench.

Meanwhile, Arsenal play the first game of the Freddie Ljungberg era, having sacked Unai Emery on Friday morning.

Ljungberg goes with Bernd Leno in goal, and a back four of Calum Chambers, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac.

Granit Xhaka starts in midfield alongside Joe Willock and Matteo Guendouzi, with Mesut Ozil played in the number 10 role as Ljungberg goes with a diamond.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both start, meaning Nicolas Pepe once again has to make do with a place on the bench.

Ljungberg has though dropped Sokratis Papastathopoulos to the bench, alongside Emiliano Martinez, Kieran Tierney, Lucas Torreira, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Pepe.

Norwich lineup Starting: Tim Krul

Max Aarons

Sam Byram

Ben Godfrey

Christoph Zimmermann

Ibrahim Amadou

Todd Cantwell

Onel Hernández

Kenny McLean

Tom Trybull

Teemu Pukki Substitutes: Ralf Fährmann, Jamal Lewis, Emiliano Buendía, Patrick Roberts, Marco Stiepermann, Mario Vrančić, Dennis Srbeny. Arsenal lineup Starting: Bernd Leno

Calum Chambers

Sead Kolašinac

David Luiz

Shkodran Mustafi

Matteo Guendouzi

Granit Xhaka

Mesut Özil

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Alexandre Lacazette Substitutes: Emiliano Martínez, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pépé.