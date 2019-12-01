Confirmed Leicester v Everton lineups: Silva changes formation, Kean on the bench

Leicester City host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

Leicester can return to second place with a win today, as Chelsea and Manchester City both failed to win on Saturday.

The Foxes go with Kasper Schmeichel in goal, behind a familiar back four of Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans and Ben Chilwell.

Wilfred Ndidi will anchor the midfield, allowing Youri Tielemans and James Maddison to go forward and support the attack.

Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez feature out wide, and will be flanking red-hot striker Jamie Vardy in the Leicester front line.

That means that Dennis Praet is only on the bench, alongside Danny Ward, Wes Morgan, James Justin, Hamza Choudhury, Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Meanwhile, Everton boss Marco Silva finds himself under huge pressure, and has decided to go with a change of formation for today's game.

Jordan Pickford starts in goal, with a back three in front of him in Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and Yerry Mina.

Djibril Sidibe and Lucas Digne start as the wing backs today, with Gylfi Sigurdsson seemingly in a central midfield role alongside Tom Davies.

Alex Iwobi and Richarlison will play wide of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, forming a potentially dangerous front three.

Moise Kean is named on the bench, alongside Jonas Lossl, Leighton Baines, Morgan Schneiderlin, Bernard, Anthony Gordon and Cenk Tosun.

