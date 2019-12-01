Confirmed: Celtic lineup v Ross County today

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in Scottish Premiership action this afternoon.

Celtic will be looking to maintain their good run of form this afternoon when they take on Ross County away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops will head into the match against County on the back of a 3-1 win against Rennes at Celtic Park in the Europa League.

Neil Lennon’s side got the better of Livingston 4-0 at home in the Scottish Premiership last weekend.

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 34 points from 13 matches, level on points with second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers.

With Rangers playing later on Sunday afternoon, Celtic will know that they will have the chance to pile pressure on Steven Gerrard’s side with a win at the Global Energy Stadium.

County are as low as eighth in the league table at the moment with 14 points from as many matches.

This is how Celtic will line up against County in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon: