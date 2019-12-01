Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Confirmed: Celtic lineup v Ross County today

Subhankar Mondal
Celtic's Scottish midfielder Scott Brown (C), Celtic's Scottish forward Leigh Griffiths (L) and Celtic's Scottish midfielder Michael Johnston (R) celebrate on the pitch after the UEFA...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in Scottish Premiership action this afternoon.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic will be looking to maintain their good run of form this afternoon when they take on Ross County away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops will head into the match against County on the back of a 3-1 win against Rennes at Celtic Park in the Europa League.

Subscribe

Neil Lennon’s side got the better of Livingston 4-0 at home in the Scottish Premiership last weekend.

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 34 points from 13 matches, level on points with second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers.

 

With Rangers playing later on Sunday afternoon, Celtic will know that they will have the chance to pile pressure on Steven Gerrard’s side with a win at the Global Energy Stadium.

County are as low as eighth in the league table at the moment with 14 points from as many matches.

This is how Celtic will line up against County in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon:

 

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic looks on during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch