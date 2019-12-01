Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Chris Sutton and Billy Dodds praise Celtic winger Michael Johnston

Subhankar Mondal
Scottish player Chris Sutton is congratulated by his teammates after scoring during group A Champion League match Lyon
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Johnston scored for Neil Lennon’s Celtic this afternoon.

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Michael Johnston (R) shoots past Rennes' Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (L) to score their third goal during the UEFA Europa League group E football match...

Chris Sutton has praised Celtic winger Michael Johnston on Twitter and said that he is a “real talent”.

The former Celtic striker made the remark about Johnston following his goal for the Hoops against Ross County away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon.

Subscribe

The 20-year-old winger came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute and scored just a minute later, as Neil Lennon’s side maintained their good run of form with yet another win in the league.

 

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds was also impressed with the Scotland Under-21 international, and said that he is “special”.

Dodds said on BBC Sport: “He's special is Michael Johnston. Once he gets himself into the position he just cuts inside, bears down on goal, and my word he's got the composure. It's a brilliant finish from a guy who is just on the pitch.”

Promising talent

Johnston is a very talented and promising young winger who has huge potential, and the Scotsman has been playing well for Celtic.

When called upon, the 20-year-old does the job, creating chances and scoring goals, and there is no doubt that the Scottish youngster is a star for the future.

The win for Celtic against County this afternoon has piled on the pressure on Rangers to pick up all three points from their game today.

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Michael Johnston runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch