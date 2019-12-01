Chris Sutton and Billy Dodds praise Celtic winger Michael Johnston

Michael Johnston scored for Neil Lennon’s Celtic this afternoon.

Chris Sutton has praised Celtic winger Michael Johnston on Twitter and said that he is a “real talent”.

The former Celtic striker made the remark about Johnston following his goal for the Hoops against Ross County away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon.

The 20-year-old winger came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute and scored just a minute later, as Neil Lennon’s side maintained their good run of form with yet another win in the league.

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds was also impressed with the Scotland Under-21 international, and said that he is “special”.

Dodds said on BBC Sport: “He's special is Michael Johnston. Once he gets himself into the position he just cuts inside, bears down on goal, and my word he's got the composure. It's a brilliant finish from a guy who is just on the pitch.”

Promising talent

Johnston is a very talented and promising young winger who has huge potential, and the Scotsman has been playing well for Celtic.

When called upon, the 20-year-old does the job, creating chances and scoring goals, and there is no doubt that the Scottish youngster is a star for the future.

The win for Celtic against County this afternoon has piled on the pressure on Rangers to pick up all three points from their game today.