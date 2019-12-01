Chelsea's Twitter dig at Tottenham could soon haunt them

Chelsea took the you know what out of Tottenham Hotspur last month, but it could haunt them.

If trophies were handed out for trolling, Chelsea won the Champions League equivalent for their dig at Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Just before the most recent international break, Tottenham drew 1-1 at home to Sheffield United in a result that left them 14th in the Premier League table 12 points behind the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea's Twitter admin reacted by posting a screengrab of the table, but it was cut off at 14th place to make it look like Spurs were rock bottom of the standings.

Fans of the West London giants gleefully reacted on social media but, fast forward three weeks, it could come back to haunt the Blues.

That's because the North Londoners aren't 14th any longer. In fact, the Lilywhites, now managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho after Mauricio Pochettino's axing, are fifth in the table and only six points behind their city rivals in fourth.

What's more is that Mourinho's side host Frank Lampard and co - who lost 1-0 at home to West Ham United on Saturday - in a few weeks and by then the table could be very, very different.