Quick links

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Chelsea's Twitter dig at Tottenham could soon haunt them

Shane Callaghan
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur makes notes during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea took the you know what out of Tottenham Hotspur last month, but it could haunt them.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur makes notes during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in...

If trophies were handed out for trolling, Chelsea won the Champions League equivalent for their dig at Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Just before the most recent international break, Tottenham drew 1-1 at home to Sheffield United in a result that left them 14th in the Premier League table 12 points behind the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea's Twitter admin reacted by posting a screengrab of the table, but it was cut off at 14th place to make it look like Spurs were rock bottom of the standings.

Fans of the West London giants gleefully reacted on social media but, fast forward three weeks, it could come back to haunt the Blues.

 

That's because the North Londoners aren't 14th any longer. In fact, the Lilywhites, now managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho after Mauricio Pochettino's axing, are fifth in the table and only six points behind their city rivals in fourth.

What's more is that Mourinho's side host Frank Lampard and co - who lost 1-0 at home to West Ham United on Saturday - in a few weeks and by then the table could be very, very different.

Jose Mourinho, Spurs manager gives instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch