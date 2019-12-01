Quick links

Chelsea fans react to Mason Mount's latest display

Chelsea fans look on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on November 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

Mason Mount of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea served a hugely disappointing display on Saturday afternoon, losing 1-0 at home to a struggling West Ham United side.

The Blues went into the game having lost at Manchester City last week and then drawn at Valencia, meaning Frank Lampard will have wanted a big response.

Yet without the injured Tammy Abraham, Chelsea struggled to break down a West Ham side who had gone seven games without a win, picking up just two points in that time.

 

Chelsea were made to pay for a poor showing, as Aaron Cresswell bagged a second half winner for West Ham, handing them an unlikely win.

Chelsea now sit 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool, and Tottenham have managed to cut the gap to the Blues to just six points; that gap was 12 points before last weekend's games.

Many players flopped against West Ham, and one of those was midfielder Mason Mount, who has seen his form dip slightly after a superb start.

Mason Mount of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Mount failed to really impress once again, and fans took to Twitter to criticise the midfielder, suggesting that he was 'beyond dreadful' and was 'invisible'.

Some just don't quite see the fuss over Mount, suggesting he 'needs to be binned' from the lineup when Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns, seemingly feeling he needs a break from starting every game.

Chelsea fans look on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on November 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

