Chelsea fans react to Mason Mount's latest display

Chelsea served a hugely disappointing display on Saturday afternoon, losing 1-0 at home to a struggling West Ham United side.

The Blues went into the game having lost at Manchester City last week and then drawn at Valencia, meaning Frank Lampard will have wanted a big response.

Yet without the injured Tammy Abraham, Chelsea struggled to break down a West Ham side who had gone seven games without a win, picking up just two points in that time.

Chelsea were made to pay for a poor showing, as Aaron Cresswell bagged a second half winner for West Ham, handing them an unlikely win.

Chelsea now sit 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool, and Tottenham have managed to cut the gap to the Blues to just six points; that gap was 12 points before last weekend's games.

Many players flopped against West Ham, and one of those was midfielder Mason Mount, who has seen his form dip slightly after a superb start.

Mount failed to really impress once again, and fans took to Twitter to criticise the midfielder, suggesting that he was 'beyond dreadful' and was 'invisible'.

Some just don't quite see the fuss over Mount, suggesting he 'needs to be binned' from the lineup when Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns, seemingly feeling he needs a break from starting every game.

Im going to say it because I know certain accounts will never say it...



Mason Mount might be a hard worker, but he is painfully average footballer overall. No disrespect to him whatsoever, its just a fact. — Lav (@LavCFC) November 30, 2019

I love mason mount and want him to do great things , i just dont see it #cfc — Tainted_ meat (@elgannifico) November 30, 2019

Mount has been beyond dreadful — Vigyan (@CFCGyan) November 30, 2019

Mount has been so bad — #VoteLabour (@CFCAriha) November 30, 2019

Mason Mount is honestly poor. — PressResistant (@CFCJojo) November 30, 2019

Seen the light. Mount not it. — X (@CFCShooter) November 30, 2019

Literally forgot Mount was on the pitch what an invisible footballer — Behind at the Bridge (@RomansCFC) November 30, 2019

I really don’t want to admit this. Mason Mount is not ready to start for Chelsea yet. Key word is Yet #CFC — Biggie (@nazzy_34) November 30, 2019

What is Mount good at? — (@RLC_CFC) November 30, 2019

Mount dropped an absolute stinker today, he’s very talented but his performances lately have been bang average, literally dying for RLC to come back — PulisicSzn22 (@TheBlueJayCFC) November 30, 2019

Mount is such a passenger ffs dreadful team performance but he’s been useless for weeks on end now — ‏ًًً @_jamieCFC) November 30, 2019

Mason Mount needs to be binned — Cal (@CFCCaI) November 30, 2019