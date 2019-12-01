Quick links

Chelsea fans impressed with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea is challenged by Declan Rice of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019
Declan Rice played well for West Ham United against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea is tackled by Declan Rice of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Declan Rice for West Ham United against their team at Stamford Bridge.

Rice was in action for West Ham in the London derby against Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The 20-year-old played well in the middle of the park, protected the back-four, worked hard, and did not give much time or space to Mason Mount.

 

According to WhoScored, the England international - who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder - had a pass accuracy of 80%, won four headers, took 45 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

Rice was on the books of Chelsea from 2006 until 2014 before he moved to West Ham, and the 20-year-old has now established himself as an important player in manager Manuel Pellegrini’s team.

Chelsea fans were impressed with the display produced by Rice for West Ham in the Premier League game on Saturday and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Declan Rice of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

