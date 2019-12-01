Chelsea fans impressed with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice

Declan Rice played well for West Ham United against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Declan Rice for West Ham United against their team at Stamford Bridge.

Rice was in action for West Ham in the London derby against Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The 20-year-old played well in the middle of the park, protected the back-four, worked hard, and did not give much time or space to Mason Mount.

According to WhoScored, the England international - who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder - had a pass accuracy of 80%, won four headers, took 45 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

Rice was on the books of Chelsea from 2006 until 2014 before he moved to West Ham, and the 20-year-old has now established himself as an important player in manager Manuel Pellegrini’s team.

Chelsea fans were impressed with the display produced by Rice for West Ham in the Premier League game on Saturday and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Wouldn't be surprised if we sign Declan Rice for £70m in January considering we need depth in the DM position and he played well today...



God help us — @CFC_Mitchell locked (@CFCMitchellv2) November 30, 2019

Still young and today absolutely dominated all of our midfield single handedly — Carl Jackson (@jacko_cfc) November 30, 2019

Rice, Chilwell, Sancho / Ziyech and maybe a world-class centerback / leader who can organise a defense will do nicely for us in the summer. If ban is overturned, may as well get a jumpstart on these in Jan. #cfc — syed230183_chelseafc (@syed230183) November 30, 2019

Declan Rice showed his quality. A proper DM, screening his back 4! #cfc — syed230183_chelseafc (@syed230183) November 30, 2019

Last season @rubey_lcheek made Declan rice look like a school boy. Today we made him look like a superstar #cfc — Sam Davey (@Stepoversam) November 30, 2019

Our fans don’t want rice haha he is 10 times better than jorginho — CFC (@yeswekante11CFC) November 30, 2019

We are honestly making Declan Rice looking like Valverde — PressResistant (@CFCJojo) November 30, 2019

Rice, who has done squat this season, putting in a Roy Keane level performance against us. Typical. #CHEWHU — Manan (@MananCFC) November 30, 2019