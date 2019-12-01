Celtic's Boli Bolingoli a doubt for League Cup final

The Celtic left-back is a major doubt for next week's League Cup final with Rangers.

Neil Lennon has revealed that Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli is an injury doubt for next week's League Cup final with Rangers.

Hampden Park plays host to an Old Firm next week as Lennon's side look to pip the Gers to the season's first bit of silverware.

The Belgian defender picked up an injury in Celtic's 5-2 win over Hibernian in the semi-final at the beginning of November and hasn't been seen since.

And the Hoops boss admits that the Rangers clash could come a bit too soon for him.

Speaking after this afternoon's 4-1 win at Ross County, Lennon said: "Boli we're unsure of yet. He might be a doubt. Jonny Hayes should be fine."

This is a big blow for Celtic if Bolingoli - a £3 million signing this past summer [The Scottish Sun] - is absent, but Lennon's comment on Jonny Hayes is reassuring.

It's the Irishman who has been deputising for his team-mate at left-back - and deputising very well.

If Hayes - who suffered a shoulder problem last month - is fit then that's a boost, but Bolingoli still represents a very big miss.