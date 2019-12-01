Quick links

Celtic

Celtic's Boli Bolingoli a doubt for League Cup final

Shane Callaghan
Boli Bolingoli of Celtic during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Celtic at Easter Road on 28 September, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Celtic left-back is a major doubt for next week's League Cup final with Rangers.

Boli Bolingoli of Celtic during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Celtic at Easter Road on 28 September, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Neil Lennon has revealed that Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli is an injury doubt for next week's League Cup final with Rangers.

Hampden Park plays host to an Old Firm next week as Lennon's side look to pip the Gers to the season's first bit of silverware.

Subscribe

The Belgian defender picked up an injury in Celtic's 5-2 win over Hibernian in the semi-final at the beginning of November and hasn't been seen since.

And the Hoops boss admits that the Rangers clash could come a bit too soon for him.

 

Speaking after this afternoon's 4-1 win at Ross County, Lennon said: "Boli we're unsure of yet. He might be a doubt. Jonny Hayes should be fine."

This is a big blow for Celtic if Bolingoli - a £3 million signing this past summer [The Scottish Sun] - is absent, but Lennon's comment on Jonny Hayes is reassuring.

It's the Irishman who has been deputising for his team-mate at left-back - and deputising very well.

If Hayes - who suffered a shoulder problem last month - is fit then that's a boost, but Bolingoli still represents a very big miss.

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo of Celtic FC during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at Friends arena on August 29, 2019 in Solna, Sweden.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch