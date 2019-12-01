Celtic fans slaughter Tom Rogic.....but then praise him

The Celtic midfielder had a very mixed afternoon at Dingwall.

It's fair to say that the 'game of two halves' adage rang true for Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic this afternoon.

The Hoops survived a bit of a scare to beat Ross County 4-1 away from home and extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to three points, with Rangers having a game in hand.

It wasn't a good first half for Celtic star Rogic, who was partially culpable for the hosts' equaliser despite a suspicion of a foul beforehand.

Here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted to his first 45 minutes:

Rogic was some player but he’s so poor now had many chances so slow and unfit give someone else a chance — Declan Gallagher (@Declangal1888) December 1, 2019

Might have been a push but ffs. Rogic has been pish get MJ n push RC into 10 position — James Patrick (@martyonerous) December 1, 2019

Rogic miles off the pace today — Grant T (@Grantybhoy8) December 1, 2019

And on q, Rogic is at fault for the goal. Poor — Henrik Sutton (@larssonnsutton) December 1, 2019

Rogic is a passenger we can not afford. Probably better with Chrsitie in there and Griff on. — MartyFunkhouser (@sleepdesertme) December 1, 2019

Rogic needs hooked. He has been total mince and lost his man for the goal. — murphio1888 (@murphio1888) December 1, 2019

Rogic is so far off it today its unreal. — Scott Mackay (@Mackay1981) December 1, 2019

Neil Lennon's side bounced back to lead 2-1 at the break and it was Rogic who established daylight in the scoreline.

On 67 minutes, the Australia international added a third to effectively kill off Ross County altogether, with Ryan Christie, who scored Celtic's first two goals, turning provider to set up the big man.

And a lot of Hoops supporters went from slating him to praising him.

Here's how they reacted to his goal:

Love him. So much — Dáithí (@daithilav5) December 1, 2019

sorry celtic a wont doubt big tom again — Ben Donnelly (@BenDonn57496855) December 1, 2019

Announce tam life time contract — J ☘️⭐️ (@Joshy__02) December 1, 2019

He's been outstanding the whole game ⚽ — Paddy Docherty (@PaddyDoc) December 1, 2019

The GOAT is back doing what he does best — Rudi (@rudigallacherr) December 1, 2019

Michael Johnston wrapped up the points for Lennon's side two minutes after replacing Rogic to seal the win by a three-goal margin.