Celtic fans slaughter Tom Rogic.....but then praise him

Shane Callaghan
Tomas Rogic of Celtic is seen during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic at Easter Road on April 21, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The Celtic midfielder had a very mixed afternoon at Dingwall.

Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen is sent off after his challenge on Tomas Rogic of Celtic during the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 14, 2019 in...

It's fair to say that the 'game of two halves' adage rang true for Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic this afternoon.

The Hoops survived a bit of a scare to beat Ross County 4-1 away from home and extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to three points, with Rangers having a game in hand.

It wasn't a good first half for Celtic star Rogic, who was partially culpable for the hosts' equaliser despite a suspicion of a foul beforehand.

Here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted to his first 45 minutes:

 

Neil Lennon's side bounced back to lead 2-1 at the break and it was Rogic who established daylight in the scoreline.

On 67 minutes, the Australia international added a third to effectively kill off Ross County altogether, with Ryan Christie, who scored Celtic's first two goals, turning provider to set up the big man.

And a lot of Hoops supporters went from slating him to praising him.

Here's how they reacted to his goal:

Michael Johnston wrapped up the points for Lennon's side two minutes after replacing Rogic to seal the win by a three-goal margin.

Tom Rogic of Celtic vies with Aaron Tshibola of Kilmarnock during the Scottish Premier Leagur match between Celtic and Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on April 27, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

