Celtic fans slaughter Tom Rogic.....but then praise him

The Celtic midfielder had a very mixed afternoon at Dingwall.
It's fair to say that the 'game of two halves' adage rang true for Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic this afternoon.
The Hoops survived a bit of a scare to beat Ross County 4-1 away from home and extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to three points, with Rangers having a game in hand.
It wasn't a good first half for Celtic star Rogic, who was partially culpable for the hosts' equaliser despite a suspicion of a foul beforehand.
Here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted to his first 45 minutes:
Rogic was some player but he’s so poor now had many chances so slow and unfit give someone else a chance— Declan Gallagher (@Declangal1888) December 1, 2019
Might have been a push but ffs. Rogic has been pish get MJ n push RC into 10 position— James Patrick (@martyonerous) December 1, 2019
Rogic miles off the pace today— Grant T (@Grantybhoy8) December 1, 2019
And on q, Rogic is at fault for the goal. Poor— Henrik Sutton (@larssonnsutton) December 1, 2019
Rogic is a passenger we can not afford. Probably better with Chrsitie in there and Griff on.— MartyFunkhouser (@sleepdesertme) December 1, 2019
Rogic needs hooked. He has been total mince and lost his man for the goal.— murphio1888 (@murphio1888) December 1, 2019
Rogic is so far off it today its unreal.— Scott Mackay (@Mackay1981) December 1, 2019
Neil Lennon's side bounced back to lead 2-1 at the break and it was Rogic who established daylight in the scoreline.
On 67 minutes, the Australia international added a third to effectively kill off Ross County altogether, with Ryan Christie, who scored Celtic's first two goals, turning provider to set up the big man.
And a lot of Hoops supporters went from slating him to praising him.
Here's how they reacted to his goal:
Love him. So much— Dáithí (@daithilav5) December 1, 2019
sorry celtic a wont doubt big tom again— Ben Donnelly (@BenDonn57496855) December 1, 2019
Announce tam life time contract— J ☘️⭐️ (@Joshy__02) December 1, 2019
He's been outstanding the whole game ⚽— Paddy Docherty (@PaddyDoc) December 1, 2019
The GOAT is back doing what he does best— Rudi (@rudigallacherr) December 1, 2019
Michael Johnston wrapped up the points for Lennon's side two minutes after replacing Rogic to seal the win by a three-goal margin.
