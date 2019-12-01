Aston Villa fans react to Frederic Guilbert's performance

Aston Villa picked up a 2-2 draw away at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Aston Villa produced a fine performance at Old Trafford this afternoon as they picked up a 2-2 draw at Manchester United.

Villa were superb in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday, and took that form on the road today with a display that many can be proud of.

Jack Grealish fired Villa into the lead with a quite stunning finish from the left hand side of the box, but United hit back as Marcus Rashford's effort went down as a Tom Heaton own goal.

United turned the game on its head by going in front through Victor Lindelof, but their second half lead lasted just two minutes, with Tyrone Mings putting Villa back on level terms.

Villa saw out the latter stages of the game to claim a priceless point, and they'll be looking for a repeat performance against Chelsea in midweek.

Many Villa players turned in superb displays at Old Trafford, and right back Frederic Guilbert was one of them, despite picking up a yellow card that will rule him out of that game against Chelsea.

Fans took to Twitter to hail Guilbert as 'top class' and 'unreal', suggesting that he had Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial in his pocket at various stages of the game, whilst marvelling at what a superb signing he has been.

Guilbert - top class — Malcolm Tucker (@ThatsDA5) December 1, 2019

Guilbert has James in his pocket — (@joeyUTV) December 1, 2019

Guilbert had Rashford in his pocket, then Martial and now James. — Aitizaz (@aididoz) December 1, 2019

Guilbert done brilliant today against Rashford — ste AVFC (@stephenlawler13) December 1, 2019

Guilbert, not looking forward to seeing Elmo on Wednesday night — Taylor (@TaylorAvfc) December 1, 2019

I’d say Guilbert , think he played unreal today — Stack (@Kyle_Sands_) December 1, 2019

Grealish superb again. Guilbert brilliant aswell and will be big miss on Wed. Also thought Mings had a good game — Mathew Day (@mathew_day) December 1, 2019

Very very happy with that performance, really could have won but we got it back when we went behind. Mings, Grealish and Guilbert were great. #AVFC — Tom Fox (@TomFox90) December 1, 2019

It feels ridiculous that Fred Guilbert signed for Villa with the possibility that we might still have been in the Championship when he arrived. What an outstanding player — Gary B (@GaryBolton91) December 1, 2019