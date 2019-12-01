Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa fans react to Frederic Guilbert's performance

Olly Dawes
Villa fans look on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on October 19, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa picked up a 2-2 draw away at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action with Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December...

Aston Villa produced a fine performance at Old Trafford this afternoon as they picked up a 2-2 draw at Manchester United.

Villa were superb in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday, and took that form on the road today with a display that many can be proud of.

 

Jack Grealish fired Villa into the lead with a quite stunning finish from the left hand side of the box, but United hit back as Marcus Rashford's effort went down as a Tom Heaton own goal.

United turned the game on its head by going in front through Victor Lindelof, but their second half lead lasted just two minutes, with Tyrone Mings putting Villa back on level terms.

Villa saw out the latter stages of the game to claim a priceless point, and they'll be looking for a repeat performance against Chelsea in midweek.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action with Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December...

Many Villa players turned in superb displays at Old Trafford, and right back Frederic Guilbert was one of them, despite picking up a yellow card that will rule him out of that game against Chelsea.

Fans took to Twitter to hail Guilbert as 'top class' and 'unreal', suggesting that he had Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial in his pocket at various stages of the game, whilst marvelling at what a superb signing he has been.

Villa fans look on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on October 19, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch