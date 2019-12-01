Arsenal send early-hours Tweet on Mesut Ozil, fans respond

Mesut Ozil trained this week ahead of Arsenal's first game under their interim head coach.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that the end of Unai Emery means the rebirth of a certain Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners parted company with Emery on Friday morning after a dismal run of results which has left them ninth in the Premier League table as things stand.

Fans of the North London club were delighted to see the Spaniard sacked, having incurred their wrath over refusing to play the Arsenal playmaker on a consistent basis.

Freddie Ljungberg is taking charge of this afternoon's trip to Norwich City and the supporters will be desperate to see the World Cup winner in the first XI.

In addition to supporters, Arsenal's Twitter administrator may also want to see Ozil included.

That's because at 1.17 am UK time, the admin posted a photo of the 31-year-old on social media. There was no caption apart from tagging Ozil and using the #M10 hashtag.

Here's how the Gunners' faithful reacted to the early-hours post:

Ozil is something of an enigmatic talent and even if he plays this afternoon there's absolutely no guarantees that he'll perform well.

Players like the Arsenal midfielder are flawed geniuses and although that's pretty much accepted of Ozil at this point, Ljungberg could really do with the majestic side of him at Carrow Road.