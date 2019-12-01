Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react to David Luiz display against Norwich City

Subhankar Mondal
David Luiz of Arsenal speaks with Kenny McLean of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Arsenal FC at Carrow Road on December 01, 2019 in Norwich, United...
David Luiz was in action for Arsenal against Norwich City on Sunday.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of David Luiz against Norwich City.

Luiz was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Norwich away from home at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazil international central defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes.

According to WhoScored, the former Chelsea star took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 92.6%, won one header, took 62 touches, and made one interception and one clearance.

 

Arsenal fans were not impressed with the display produced by the 32-year-old Brazil international and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Disappointing result for Arsenal

Arsenal are a much better team than Norwich, and even though the match was at Carrow Road, ideally the Gunners should have picked up all three points.

The performance of the Gunners at the back left much to be desired, and the game once again underlined the need for the North London outfit to tighten up defensively.

If Arsenal continue to concede goals like they are doing at the moment, then it is very unlikely that they will finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

