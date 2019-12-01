Arsenal fans react to David Luiz display against Norwich City

David Luiz was in action for Arsenal against Norwich City on Sunday.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of David Luiz against Norwich City.

Luiz was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Norwich away from home at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazil international central defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes.

According to WhoScored, the former Chelsea star took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 92.6%, won one header, took 62 touches, and made one interception and one clearance.

Arsenal fans were not impressed with the display produced by the 32-year-old Brazil international and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Luiz is incredibly poor. Unless we permanently adopt 3 at the back to accommodate him there is no point of playing him. — -- (@AFC_489) December 1, 2019

David Luiz and Mustafi having a competition on who can play the worst out of the two today. Luiz edging it for me. — David (@AFCDavid147) December 1, 2019

David Luiz is so bad — H (@hazzakAFC) December 1, 2019

Luiz and Mustafi are so bad at defending... I really don’t see how they can be a starting pair... I think they might be worst then Squillaci/Cygan #Arsenal #AFC — Danny Dunga #AFC (@KushWaveRuth) December 1, 2019

With Luiz & Mustafi as your CB partnership what do you expect? Of course we’re going to concede! We just need to score 3 or 4 a game to get 3 points #Arsenal #AFC — Anthony Rock (@AnthonySPRock) December 1, 2019

Just need to Sign 2 world class CBs and a RB, Get Bellerin, Tierney, Chambers, Mavropanos Holding fully fit for full seasons



Sell Sokratis, Luiz and Mustafi, sign a top DM & 2 AMs plus a goalscoring LW, get Pepe cracking & we go again



Until then, frustration & pain tbh lol #afc — Dani S_ (@cali_Cz22) December 1, 2019

May as well go Chambers and Holding CB's. Get them working together and look to next season. Luiz gives nothing. #AFC — Time for Optimism (@PaulGoff1) December 1, 2019

Really disappointed with Luiz for that first goal, giving him soo much space when he doesn’t even need to worry about him making the pass as he was the only forward player. Surely he backs himself to not allow pukki to dribble past him — Al B (@AFC_GoonerFever) December 1, 2019

Everyone is busy talking about Mustafi, but there needs to be a conversation about Luiz sooner rather than later #NORARS #AFC — Sir Chips Vela Esq (@TheUglySage) December 1, 2019

Whoever brought David Luiz to Arsenal needs sacking ASAP.



One of the worst transfers ever!! — #EMERYOUT (@ExodusExpedia) December 1, 2019

Gary Neville was right, Mustafi - Luiz is an accident waiting to happen. If only we had signed Cahill all those moons ago — Not an ITK AFC (@in_parody) December 1, 2019

Xhaka at his best! Why every manager insists picking him is beyond me. Torreria on the bench. Luiz is garbage. Mustafi is too. #AFC #NORARS pic.twitter.com/6FP9m9YMqK — callmethunder (@cnewq39) December 1, 2019

Disappointing result for Arsenal

Arsenal are a much better team than Norwich, and even though the match was at Carrow Road, ideally the Gunners should have picked up all three points.

The performance of the Gunners at the back left much to be desired, and the game once again underlined the need for the North London outfit to tighten up defensively.

If Arsenal continue to concede goals like they are doing at the moment, then it is very unlikely that they will finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.