Angus Kinnear lauds Leeds man who sent a warning to the club last year

Mateusz Klich netted a brace for Leeds United as they secured all three points against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Angus Kinnear has praised Mateusz Klich for proving him wrong after an interesting conversation he had with the Leeds man last year in regards to his future.

Since Marcelo Bielsa's arrival, Klich has been a key figure for Leeds, this despite being on a season-long loan at FC Utrecht previously and his career at Elland Road seemingly coming to an end.

On Saturday, Klich, who recently penned a new deal with the Yorkshire club, netted a brace for his side as they put four past Middlesbrough.

Before that game, Leeds Managing Director, Kinnear, was full of praise for Klich, who told him that he will prove him wrong, and he admitted that he has 'made his point'.

"Mateusz’s visit to re-sign in the boardroom must have been particularly sweet for him as it was his first since we were there to arrange his loan move to FC Utrecht in 2018," said Kinnear, as quoted by Leeds Live.

"He told us we were making a mistake and he would come back to prove us wrong. He’s made his point."

Klich was on song for Leeds against Boro at Elland Road yesterday as Marcelo Bielsa's side put in yet another strong display in their quest to reach the promised land.

They are currently sitting top of the tree in the Championship table but they will be overtaken by second-placed West Brom if they beat Preston on Monday night.

Leeds have not been beaten in their last eight matches, and that previous defeat came against Milwall when the London club won that match in controversial circumstances.